(Video) PL chairman confirms Liverpool yet to meet transfer target’s valuation

Liverpool fans are eagerly waiting to see if we will add any players to our squad before the window closes this summer and one such target’s name has been discussed publicly.

Speaking on Sky Sports about Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money…

“If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He’s a generational talent.”

It’s far from a come-and-get-me plea from the parent club of the defender, rather a warning that anyone who thinks they can secure a cheap deal from Selhurst Park will have to think again.

After seeing the Reds linked with a possible deal for the England international, it seems we may have to break the bank if we ever want to secure that transfer.

You can view Parish's comments on Guehi via Sky Sports News:

🗣️ "If we start the season with him, we'll be a better team" Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says that no club has come close to their valuation of Marc Guehi ❌ pic.twitter.com/XPhAFlGLEO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2024

