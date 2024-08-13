Fabrizio Romano weighs in on huge transfer claim about Liverpool this afternoon

With only a handful of days standing between Liverpool and the start of the Premier League season, it was perhaps inevitable that the truly silly transfer rumours would emerge from the woodwork.

El Chiringuito took first prize with their claim that Luis Diaz has signed a five-year deal with incumbent champions Manchester City.

As many will have no doubt expected, the allegations were quickly debunked. Fabrizio Romano and Lewis Steele both weighed in on X (formerly Twitter) to deny the report in question, with the Reds yet to receive any approach from the Sky Blues.

🚨🔵 Manchester City sources deny any agreement with Luís Diaz after recent reports. pic.twitter.com/poELaGcBq7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2024

Liverpool have had no approach for Luis Diaz from any club. Definitely not Manchester City — no idea where that story came from. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) August 13, 2024

There has been plenty of reported interest from Barcelona and PSG, though neither party has indicated a willingness to come close to the Merseysiders’ valuation of the Colombian.

Liverpool wouldn’t sell one of their top talents to Manchester City

Let’s make no mistake here – there’s no chance we’d be prepared to sell a top talent like Diaz to our direct rivals in the Premier League.

Sources close to the club have additionally made clear that any bid for the former FC Porto man would need to be well in excess of £50m. El Chiringuito’s claim that City are pushing ahead with a £59.7m bid doesn’t really hit the spot as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop.

Regardless, the report looks well wide of the mark, so we don’t need to get stuck into the details.

In the meantime, Liverpool don’t appear to set to move on to an alternative target after Martin Zubimendi’s transfer u-turn.

