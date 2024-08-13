(Photo) Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to news coming out of Anfield last night

Amidst the end of the Martin Zubimendi transfer saga, you could forgive fans for having their attention stolen away from Fabio Carvalho’s permanent exit last night.

The former Fulham academy graduate completed a move to Brentford worth an initial £22.5m (a further £5m in add-ons has been attached).

He joins despite enjoying a somewhat impressive pre-season with Arne Slot’s men stateside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure to mark the moment with an Instagram story wishing the Portuguese star well for the future ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

You can catch the Instagram story below, courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s official account: