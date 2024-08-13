Sepp van den Berg’s future revealed after missing both Anfield friendlies – Pearce

After watching nearly every player in the Liverpool squad get game time during our two Anfield friendlies, the presence of Sepp van den Berg on the bench but absence of any minutes has suggested his days as a Red could be numbered.

Writing about the defender for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Sepp van den Berg‘s future is uncertain with PSV Eindhoven among his suitors but no club has yet come close to meeting Liverpool’s £20million asking price.’

It seems that we are holding strong on our valuation of the Dutchman who is somewhat in limbo at present, waiting to see where his future will lie.

Arne Slot confirmed after the Las Palmas game that the 22-year-old didn’t play because of “load management” and certainly didn’t hint that a departure was looming.

The presence of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips means that first team minutes are far from guaranteed for the Reds.

After loan spells at clubs like Preston and Mainz, our No.72 is well versed in temporary departures but has once again met a fork in the road for his future.

The choice appears to be: to stay at fight for a place on Merseyside, to accept another loan deal or seek a permanent departure from the club.

With a £20m price tag and healthy competition for places, it’s certainly not all in the hands of the man from Zwolle – something which may well be causing a fair amount of personal frustration at this stage.

