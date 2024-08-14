(Video) Bobby Clark shares another cryptic post as Liverpool exit looms

Something seems off within Liverpool’s academy at the moment and Bobby Clark has added extra fuel to the fire with another social media post.

Taking to his X account, the 19-year-old uploaded a video of some personal on-pitch highlights alongside the caption: ‘Missing it⏳’.

This coming after the Epsom-born academy graduate uploaded a cryptic black and white picture of himself, which both James McConnell and Harvey Blair have since replicated, makes everything quite strange.

It seems to suggest that an absence from football this summer under Arne Slot was not injury related and that the midfielder is awaiting a chance to shine at Anfield, or more likely elsewhere.

This could then mean that an exit looms, whether that be a loan or sale, something that it’s likely Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t have sanctioned had he still been in charge

You can view Clark’s video via his X account:

