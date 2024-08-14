(Video) ‘I wouldn’t discount…’ – David Lynch names one deal Liverpool ‘could do’ this month

Liverpool’s summer transfer window has been an ongoing tale of frustration, but David Lynch has named one reported target for whom a deal could viably be done before the 30 August deadline.

The Reds are believed to have met with Wolves to gather information about Rayan Ait-Nouri and discuss the conditions necessary in order to clinch a deal for the left-back (CaughtOffside).

Speaking on Anfield Agenda, the journalist talked up the Algerian as a plausible contender to arrive at LFC in the next 16 days as a possible long-term successor to Andy Robertson, especially if Kostas Tsimikas were to leave.

Lynch said: “I know they’ve got an interest in Ait-Nouri at Wolves. That’s out there. They really like the player, that’s clear, and I think that’s a deal they could do.

“Are they going to go down that route? Do they want that flying left-back/winger type, or will they try to move towards more what Arsenal and Manchester City are doing with a centre-half who can play left-back? It’s a really interesting one.

“I wouldn’t discount Ait-Nouri. If Tsimikas did move on, you’re trying for a succession plan for Robertson because he’s at the back end of his career now. He’s a little bit older and maybe you need a younger left-back there. If that’s what they want profile-wise, he would make a lot of sense to me.”

Although the Wolves defender would certainly give Liverpool an added thrust from left-back and could be an ideal candidate to take over from Robertson in the long-term, that position doesn’t appear to be one which urgently needs addressing at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s use of Tsimikas against Sevilla on Sunday, with the Scot playing in the Las Palmas game instead, may offer a hint that the former could get the nod to start in our Premier League opener against Ipswich at the weekend.

Ait-Nouri doesn’t appear to be someone who the Reds desperately need, with other parts of the squad appearing to be of greater priority, although we wouldn’t say no to his prospective arrival either.

You can view Lynch’s update on Ait-Nouri below (from 18:28), via Anfield Agenda on YouTube: