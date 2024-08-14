Joyce’s comments on ‘available alternatives’ to Zubimedi could shock Liverpool fans

Martin Zubimendi is no longer on the radar for a possible transfer this summer and so we are now left wondering what Liverpool will do next.

Speaking about our pursuit of the Real Soceidad midfielder, Paul Joyce reported for The Times: ‘In Liverpool’s view, it was Zubimendi or no one. They do not believe there are available alternatives.’

It seems then that there will be no fresh No.6 arriving at Anfield for Arne Slot this summer and so he will have to make do with the options available.

Given a third place finish, a domestic cup win and decent progression in two other competitions – it’s safe to say that the Dutchman has inherited a strong squad.

That is why it has been hard to add new players to our roster, as the high bar for quality has been in place all along and it seems there was only one option on the market we wanted.

Although there will no doubt be better players out there than what we have, it’s whether they are available for the price we would like to pay.

Many haters of our ownership will be outraged by this update but it really is part and parcel of how Michael Edwards historically ran things on Merseyside.

We will highlight the players that can strengthen the squad and only pay what we think they’re worth, without then searching for more players who don’t fit the bill.

It’s a risky tactic that may well leave us short this season but won’t leave us paying high wages or a transfer fee that we live to regret.

