Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool’s three failed transfer moves this summer

Liverpool fans are very aware that we are yet to have signed anyone in this window and it seems that the club have tried to complete deals on at least three occasions already.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Lille’s Leny Yoro was viewed as generational talent destined for Real Madrid, yet when they backed out of the running, Liverpool would not offer the teenager guarantees regarding playing time this season…

‘Interest in Anthony Gordon was stoked by Newcastle United presenting a £75million deal in which Joe Gomez would be a £45million makeweight because of profitability and sustainability concerns. The proposal was then taken off the table.’

The report also mentioned the most public and recent saga which was of course Martin Zubimendi and that makes in a hat-trick of missed opportunities for what were ‘opportunistic’ transfers.

It’s clear then that the target areas have been central defence, a No.6 and a wide attacker, something which has been widely reported by several senior sources around Anfield.

Richard Hughes will likely be keeping an ear to the ground for any others that may well fill the required characteristics of another name we may be encouraged to enter negotiations for.

Although the wildfire seems to build on social media, this behaviour speaks to a relaxed transfer committee that knows where to strengthen but also how much we need to spend on which targets.

Leny Yoro has gone to Manchester United on large wages and already picked up an injury, Anthony Gordon will likely have another impressive season but was only available in a small window of time due to his club’s financial restraints.

Our most recent failure harks back to Steven Gerrard’s decision to represent his club and so we of all fanbases should understand this latest move the most.

