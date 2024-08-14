Everything Paul Joyce had to say on Mamardashvili in fresh Wednesday update

After missing out on Martin Zubimendi, it seems Liverpool have quickly refocused our aim onto another transfer target in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Providing an update on the Georgian, Paul Joyce wrote in The Times: ‘Present links with the Valencia goalkeeper and Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili are particularly intriguing, as there is a long-term interest in the 23-year-old.’

This comes alongside the report from Fabrizio Romano that stated there is a ‘deal on’ for the Reds, as we look to add depth and long-term security to our goalkeeper department.

Alisson Becker feels far from the end of his days at Anfield and in Caoimhin Kelleher we have another supremely talented young stopper, which does make this a somewhat confusing move.

We could read between the lines and assume that one of our main options in net will leave this summer but it also seems likely that the Valencia man will immediately return to La Liga to receive much-needed game time.

If we are priming a ready-made replacement for our No.1 already, then it could be a great way to future-proof our side whilst keeping the player and his current club happy.

We only know at this stage that there is interest, the deal could be progressing and we are seemingly willing to come near the €30 million that may be needed for his services.

Let’s hope this proves to be a smart piece of business and not something that jeopardises the stability of the club at the moment.

