(Video) Keane and Neville provide damning Liverpool 2024/25 prediction

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting a new season under a new manager and we all hope that Arne Slot will be able to deliver success at Anfield, although not everyone is sharing that opinion.

Speaking on The Overlap, Gary Neville spoke about whether the Reds would finish in the top four and stated: “Not sure. My surprise is Liverpool won’t finish in the top six.”

Before Roy Keane was asked if he shared the thought that we would struggle to get Champions League football again and said: “Yes I think so, unless they get a couple of signings in the next few weeks.”

This shows a real lack of expectation from two former Manchester United players who may also be revelling in the opportunity to potentially watch a decline, following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

We all hope this isn’t the case and these comments come back to haunt the Old Trafford duo, all we can do is support from the stands and back the new project – in hope of further success.

You can view Keane and Neville’s comments (from 1:07:59) via The Overlap on YouTube:

