(Video) ‘I like him’ – Broadcaster names Zubimendi alternative who could be ideal for Liverpool

Despite reporters that Liverpool won’t pursue another defensive midfielder this month after being snubbed by Martin Zubimendi, one broadcaster has suggested an ideal alternative who could be worth chasing in the final fortnight of the transfer window.

Shortly before the links with the Real Sociedad lynchpin exploded last week, journalist Steve Kay had named Alan Varela as a player who Arne Slot wants to bring in at Anfield (KS1 TV).

Speaking to The Redmen TV, Kevin Hatchard talked up the Porto colossus as someone who stands out as a viable alternative to the Spaniard if the Reds were to roll the dice one more time in the search for a new number 6.

He said: “Alan Varela, I think, is an interesting option because Liverpool have looked at him for a long time. They were looking at him before he even went to Porto, we’re led to believe.

“That’s a name that does scream out and he is a guy that, yes, he does the defensive midfield part of it in terms of breaking up play, he’s a good passer of the ball, he brings the ball forward and he does have that technical quality that you’re looking for.

“Not, for me, Zubimendi level but good and improving and young, and I think he has toughened up under Sergio Conceicao. Anyone who’s played for him, you learn that uber competitiveness, and I think that really helps. I like him as an option.”

Although Varela ranks quite poorly in comparison to positional peers in Europe over the past year for core defensive metrics such as tackling and interceptions (FBref), he excels with the ball at his feet and could be an ideal fit for the more possession-based number 6 that Slot is reportedly seeking.

His match average of 7.43 progressive passes places him among the top 11% of midfielders outside the continent’s five biggest leagues, while he ranks in the 88th percentile for pass completion with 87.8% (FBref).

While we wouldn’t advocate Liverpool bringing in a defensive midfielder just for the sake of it this month, the Porto man has qualities which suggest that signing him certainly couldn’t harm the Reds’ cause, and it’d go some way towards making up for the Zubimendi fiasco.

You can view Hatchard’s comments on Varela below, via The Redmen TV on X: