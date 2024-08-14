(Image) Third Liverpool academy prospect repeats worrying social media trend; something isn’t right

Jurgen Klopp had such a rapport with the academy that his Carabao Cup final winning side were coined ‘Klopp’s Kids’ but it seems Liverpool’s youth players are now feeling a little bit different.

After watching both Bobby Clark and James McConnell post black and white pictures of themselves to social media, Harvey Blair has now done the same.

READ MORE: (Video) PL chairman confirms Liverpool yet to meet transfer target’s valuation

It seems that the younger lads are growing frustrated with a lack of summer game time and may well have been told by the new hierarchy that their future lies away from Anfield.

It feels like a bold decision from Arne Slot should he sell the trio and time will tell whether it is the correct move.

You can view Blair’s Liverpool post via @harveyablair7 on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions