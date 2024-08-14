Report shares how far Liverpool were willing to go to lure Zubimendi before his fateful decision

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool had been willing to push the boat out to try and land Martin Zubimendi before he decided this week to remain with Real Sociedad.

The 25-year-old dealt a hammer blow to the Reds when it emerged on Monday night that he’s opted to stay with his boyhood club rather than move to Anfield, despite seemingly having promised Richard Hughes that he’d join LFC.

As per Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the Merseysiders became increasingly confident during negotiations that they’d get the deal done and felt that he was ‘close’ to being convinced.

It’s claimed that Liverpool had even offered Zubimendi a wage packet which was three times greater than what he’s currently earning, but the midfielder’s head wouldn’t be turned by financial incentives as a ‘sense of belonging’ in San Sebastian prevailed.

The report also added that the Reds have abandoned their pursuit of the Spaniard for the remainder of this transfer window at least.

According to Capology, Zubimendi currently takes home just under £50,000 per week. Based on that figure, it seems that Liverpool had offered him a weekly wage of £150,000, a figure exceeded only by Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

If these reports from Spain are accurate, the LFC hierarchy had at least made a sustained effort to try and persuade the midfielder to swap San Sebastian for Merseyside, but had unfortunately pursued a player who wouldn’t be swayed by finances alone.

In one sense it’s admirable from the 25-year-old that, in the face of such a life-changing proposal, he’s remained loyal to La Real; and we were ecstatic when Steven Gerrard essentially did the same thing in 2005 despite Chelsea’s advances.

Alas, the cold reality is that Liverpool are no nearer to strengthening a priority position now than they were when the transfer window opened two months ago, and reports that an alternative number 6 won’t be sought this month haven’t gone down well with the fan base.

We can only hope that, once the market shuts at the end of August, the mood music surrounding our summer recruitment (if there is to be any) will be much chirpier than it is now.

