PSV insider offers surprise update on pursuit of Liverpool transfer this summer

Liverpool fans are coming to terms with the fact that we may not see any new faces in our squad for the start of the first season of Arne Slot, though PSV have indicated we may be about to see some action.

Reporting for Eindhovens Dagblad, Rik Elfrink stated: ‘PSV has informed Liverpool that signing Sepp van den Berg will be impossible if the club continues to stick to the current asking price.

‘On Monday, technical director Earnest Stewart had contact with the British and PSV again tried to tempt the British into a transfer, but the talks yielded no results. PSV then indicated that they will abandon the Van den Berg path and explore new options.’

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that the Reds are going to remain firm and not accept offers below £20 million for the central defender.

This seems to be a valuation that has scared off many suitors, including the Eredivisie champions, yet the 22-year-old was still left out of our two most recent friendlies.

Arne Slot confirmed after the Las Palmas game that Sepp van den Berg didn’t play because of “load management” and certainly didn’t hint that a departure was looming.

James Pearce has also confirmed that ‘no club has yet come close’ to the asking price placed on the Dutchman’s head, leaving him in limbo.

Our No.72 now has to face the prospect of watching offers be rejected for his services, whilst he sits on the bench or plays in the academy – waiting for any first team minutes that may be offered his way.

It’s a bold move to hold our value but it may not be in the best interest of the player in the long run.

