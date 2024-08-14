Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool have ‘agreed personal terms’ for £30m colossus who’s ‘keen’ to sign

Fabrizio Romano has shared a transfer update on Wednesday which may offer encouragement to Liverpool fans that there could finally be incoming activity at Anfield.

The Italian took to X to report that personal terms have been agreed with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who’s enthusiastic about the proposed move and is open to going out on loan for a year or two before eventually succeeding Alisson Becker as our first-choice stopper.

Romano posted: “Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili. He’s keen on the move even spending one or two years elsewhere on loan. Bournemouth open to signing him, then he’d become #LFC new GK after Alisson. Agents now in Valencia for club talks. NO agreement yet.”

🚨🔴 Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili. He’s keen on the move even spending one or two years elsewhere on loan. Bournemouth open to signing him, then he’d become #LFC new GK after Alisson. Agents now in Valencia for club talks

NO agreement yet. pic.twitter.com/rPEgWFGhy8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2024

READ MORE: Report shares how far Liverpool were willing to go to lure Zubimendi before his fateful decision

READ MORE: (Video) Jamie Carragher doesn’t mince his words about Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Zubimendi

Having been so near and yet so far with Martin Zubimendi, it’s understandable if some Liverpool fans aren’t ready to get their hopes up yet about Mamardashvili being signed.

For now, though, it’s encouraging that personal terms appear to be sorted and that the towering 23-year-old (all 6 foot 7 of him) is amenable to spending time on loan elsewhere to build up further experience before eventually taking over from Alisson.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Paul Joyce reported for The Times that LFC chiefs view the goalkeeper’s £30m price tag as ‘excellent value’, which speaks to how highly he’s perceived within Anfield and how much confidence there is that he’s the right man to take on the unenviable task of replacing the world-class Brazilian.

It’s too early to get ahead of ourselves and proclaim that the Georgia international will be Slot’s first signing at Liverpool, but at least for the time being, the signs are positive that it’s a deal which could happen once the Reds table an offer which is to Valencia’s liking.

Keep the faith!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions