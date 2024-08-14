‘Deal on’: Romano makes surprise incoming transfer statement as Liverpool finally begin action

After watching Martin Zubimendi’s potential move to Liverpool fall through, it seemed that any summer transfers were off the cards but Fabrizio Romano may have just debunked this thought.

Taking to his X account, the Italian journalist wrote: ‘Mamardashvili and Liverpool, deal on.’

It seems that we have more news to follow but that is certainly a bold statement to make for a club that many had assumed could remain quiet in this window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to arrive at Anfield, if this report proves to be true, for a fee over €30 million.

As much as this seems like a good deal, it does make our current goalkeeping situation rather confusing because of the presence of Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros.

Our No.1 is widely regarded as the best stopper in the world and in his Irish understudy, we arguably have the best back-up ‘keeper too.

The arrival of the Georgian would surely mean that we can’t keep hold of our two most senior options at the club, though it has been stated the new signing could be immediately sent back to Valencia on loan.

It’s future planning for a crucial position that shows intelligence, likely a move we will have to repeat for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

It’s probably not the move everyone had top of their priority list but could prove to be a master stroke.

You can view the Mamardashvili update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🔴⤵️ Mamardashvili and Liverpool, deal on. More to follow. https://t.co/BbitK8loUz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2024

