Trent Alexander-Arnold contract update provided by Liverpool insider

Liverpool fans are growing in concern around our summer activity and after a lack of signings being completed, we are now left worrying about contracts for our current players – like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reporting for the Liverpool ECHO, Paul Gorst stated: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold is determined not to have talks over his future be played out in public out of respect for his boyhood club.’

This could mean that we are at least in the pipeline of being able to an agreement with the vice captain, as the best way to stop this being played out in public is by signing a new deal.

Our No.66 will likely want assurances of the club’s plans for the future and ensure that he is among the highest paid players in the squad, given his talents and seniority.

What may be the stumbling block for these new deals being agreed is that we are starting a new era, as much as we all hope for equal amount of success that we saw under Jurgen Klopp – it isn’t guaranteed.

Therefore, the sensible option for our academy graduate may be waiting a few months and then assess how the side is performing on the pitch and in the Premier League table.

If the position is strong or the football is exciting, then we may be able to convince Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the Scouser in our team to extend their stays.

If not, then the prospect of joining some of the biggest clubs around the world on big wages, could prove to be too tempting to resist.

