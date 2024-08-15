(Video) Carragher asked if Klopp would have secured Martin Zubimendi transfer this summer

Martin Zubimendi was obviously earmarked as Liverpool’s main transfer target for this summer but we were unable to get a deal secured, with various reasons leading to his ultimate decision.

Appearing on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher was asked if Jurgen Klopp would have completed the deal and said: “I think there’d be more chance If Jurgen Klopp was there, maybe just [because of] his personality.”

It’s an unfair question to ask for both our former player and Arne Slot but that doesn’t mean that the personality of our former manager wouldn’t have made an impact on negotiations.

It seems that the new head coach has less say on securing players than what we have seen before, meaning it’ll have to be his performances on the pitch that can act as the biggest draw for potential recruits.

You can watch Carragher’s take on Zubimendi and Klopp (from 57:05) via The Overlap on YouTube:

