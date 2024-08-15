(Video) ‘They don’t have…’ – Danny Murphy claims LFC are two players short of winning the league

Danny Murphy has suggested that Liverpool are potentially two signings away from becoming viable Premier League contenders.

The former Reds midfielder has backed Arne Slot to secure Champions League qualification in his first season in charge, but doesn’t expect a title challenge from the Merseysiders.

When asked by Jim White on talkSPORT if he thinks LFC can become champions with their current squad, Murphy replied: “I expect them to be top four, but I don’t think they’ll overcome City. I don’t think so. They’d be better [with two significant new signings] – I think a centre-half and a holding midfielder.

“When you look at the two best teams in the country last year with Rodri and [Declan] Rice, Liverpool don’t have that. Although [Wataru] Endo and [Alexis] MacAllister did well in certain games and certain periods, that consistent person in the middle of the pitch who’s physically dominant and able to control games like those two do, Liverpool don’t really have.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

It’s clear from the failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi that the Reds still crave a truly dominant defensive midfielder, and while they seem well-stocked at centre-back, we saw last season how injuries decimated our options in that area of the pitch at one point.

We agree with Murphy – Liverpool’s current squad isn’t far away from a genuine Premier League title challenge, but we still appear to be a couple of crucial components light of usurping Manchester City and Arsenal, who start the campaign as the two overwhelming favourites for the crown.

You can view Murphy’s comments below (from 3:33), via talkSPORT on YouTube: