(Video) Elliott glows about ‘ridiculous’ teammate that shouldn’t be written off this season

Harvey Elliott is hoping to have a big season for Liverpool but rather than focusing on himself, the boyhood Red has been full of praise for one of his teammates.

Speaking with Optus Sport, the 21-year-old was asked if he could be ‘Mo Salah 2.0’ and said: “People can say whatever they want about him the last couple of years but the numbers that he’s put up, still in a ‘bad season’… you can never write him off.

“I don’t know if Salah 2.0 is the best way of putting it. Mohamed Salah is Mohamed Salah, he’s always going to be great.

“The things he’s achieved at this club has been ridiculous and quite frankly without him we wouldn’t have succeeded so many times.”

It’s easy to see the level of respect that the former Fulham man has for a club legend he so often shares the pitch with, a place where they clearly share a bond.

Our Egyptian King will never be forgotten at Anfield and he’s a long way from saying goodbye but it’s nice to see his teammates appreciate everything he has already achieved in a red shirt.

You can view Elliott’s comments on Salah via @OptusSport on X:

Is it time for Mohamed Salah 2.0? Nah. He's still the same machine 🇪🇬 👑 Harvey Elliott sees it every day in training. The Premier League has been warned. The full interview 🎬 https://t.co/lI4QI7nDOZ pic.twitter.com/r3uLpi00lz — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 15, 2024

