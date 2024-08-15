(Image) Presence of two forgotten Liverpool players suggests second chance under Slot

Arne Slot is preparing for his first official game of his tenure as Liverpool boss and it’s safe to say he’s inherited a team full of great players, though some may not have shone as much as they would have hoped in a red shirt yet.

A new head coach provides new opportunities though and it seems they are about to be presented to a duo who some may have forgotten were even at the club.

Thanks to images shared on the club’s official website, we can see that Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton were part of first team preparations for our match with Ipswich.

Given the absence of the likes of Bobby Clark and James McConnell, this may suggest that the Dutchman at the helm has a higher opinion of some players than Jurgen Klopp did.

