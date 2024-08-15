‘We still have a chance’ – Director claims his club would be ‘perfect’ for in-demand Liverpool ace

A Bundesliga sporting director has launched something of a charm offensive for one Liverpool player whose future is still up in the air.

Sepp van den Berg has been coveted by PSV Eindhoven, but with the Reds unwavering in their £20m price tag for the defender, the Eredivisie side could be set to abandon their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

However, Mainz chief Christian Heidel still seems confident of securing another loan move for the Dutchman, having signed him on a temporary basis last year, and insists that his club would be the perfect setting for the player.

In quotes relayed by Florian Plettenberg on X, the 61-year-old said: “We are a bit dependent on Liverpool. I know that he would very much like to return to Mainz. Perhaps the player’s voice will play a role in Liverpool’s decision.

“Of course, it is Liverpool’s legitimate right to put a price tag on the player, but then there has to be a club willing to pay that price, and the player has to want to go there. As of today, that’s not the case, which is why we still have a chance.

“If Liverpool loans him out for another year, then we are the perfect club. Sepp would confirm that as well. We are waiting a bit longer and preparing ourselves in case it doesn’t work out.”

Having been on loan to three different clubs over the past four years, Van den Berg mightn’t be overly enthusiastic about another temporary exit, particularly as he’ll turn 23 in December.

The Liverpool defender must be keen to lay down longer-term roots somewhere at this point in his career, whether that’s at Anfield or another club where he might have a better chance of enjoying regular game-time.

PSV may have baulked at the Reds’ £20m valuation of the Dutchman, but having secured deals of £27.5m and £10m from the respective sales of Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Clark, LFC recognise the value of young players with enormous potential when opting to cash in on them.

Van den Berg was a near-constant starter for Mainz last term, a status he’s unlikely to have for us this year despite impressing in pre-seaason, which is why Heidel remains bullish about the possibility of tempting him back to the MEWA Arena.

It’s a tricky situation for Liverpool, who’ll either need to field the defender regularly, lower his price tag to less than they believe he’s worth (so as to better facilitate a sale), or run the risk of seeing him stagnate if he’s left on the periphery at Anfield.

Perhaps the Reds might concede some ground on his asking price to make him more afforable to prospective suitors, but not so much that they feel they’re being short-changed for him.

