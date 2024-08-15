Reported interest in Luis Diaz ‘is real’ as new club prepares to ‘make an offer’ – Sierra

It’s been a quiet summer in terms of incomings but as we near the end of the window, it appears to be gathering pace yet only for outgoings – which could include Luis Diaz.

Taking to X, Pipe Sierra reported (translated): ‘The interest of Barcelona in Luis Díaz is real. They reactivated their interest since last week. They want to make an offer, but they are looking for how with “financial engineering”

‘Liverpool he already had talks to renew his contract (which expires in 2027), but without anything concrete.’

After seeing other stories state that Manchester City were interested in our winger, it would at least be a better destination for our fans – should we lose our player in this window.

The Colombian scored twice in our final pre-season friendly and looks set to once again play a key role in our first team for the upcoming campaign, making it a strange situation to think we may sell.

Our left wing is well stocked though and with Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez already at Anfield, Arne Slot may feel we have enough options to effectively cover that position.

Selling our No.7 would provide funds and an opportunity for a like-for-like replacement, or add more cover to Mo Salah’s side of the pitch in which he is the only natural option.

We don’t know if Barcelona can even afford to offer the money we would need in order to say goodbye to the 27-year-old but they may be able to test our resolve.

The later we get into the window though, makes it harder for us to find a replacement or new arrival for a competitive price.

