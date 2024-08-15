Liverpool could negotiate a mutually beneficial deal for £39m pass master – report

Liverpool may have an opportunity to use one current Reds player as leverage towards clinching a move for a reported transfer target.

As reported by Kicker, Bayer Leverkusen have identified Sepp van den Berg as a possible candidate to reinforce their backline, with LFC valuing the Dutchman at £20m.

To that effect, the German champions could be willing to part with another centre-back in Odilon Kossounou, who earlier this summer was cited as one of the main targets for the Anfield hierarchy (Daily Briefing). The Ivory Coast international is reportedly valued at €45m (£38.6m) by Xabi Alono’s side (CaughtOffside).

There may be an opportunity for Liverpool and Leverkusen to strike a mutually beneficial deal, not just for themselves but also the players in question.

Van den Berg has indicated that he wants to be playing regularly this term, and despite impressing for the Reds in pre-season, he could find it difficult to nudge ahead of Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Kossounou is reportedly prepared to move on from the BayArena, and LFC could go halfway to meeting his asking price if they offer the Dutch centre-back – who spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Mainz – in exchange.

Analysing their respective performance metrics in the Bundesliga last season (via FBref), the Ivorian stands out for his vastly superior passing accuracy (89.2% v 81%) and rate of progressive passes (141 v 95). He also had a better frequency for tackle sucess than the Liverpool defender, although the latter won far more aerial duels (68.7% v 57.5%).

It could be difficult for the Reds to part with Van den Berg, considering the fine performances he’s delivered recently, although bringing in a direct replacement who was a regular starter in a team which romped to an unbeaten league title triumph would make it a far easier sale to countenance.

