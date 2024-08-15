Deal done: Liverpool confirm summer signing of ‘very intelligent’ 24-y/o goal machine

Liverpool Women have officially added Swedish forward Cornelia Kapocs to their ranks this summer.

The news was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, with the Reds snapping up the ex-Linkoping FC star ahead of the 2024/25 league campaign.

We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Cornelia Kapocs from Linköping FC 🙌🔴 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) August 15, 2024

The attacker (capable of playing out left and centrally) is Matt Beard’s second signing – following Canadian international Olivia Smith (20) – of the summer amid a surprise exit from Missy Bo Kearns to Aston Villa.

How well did Kapocs perform in Sweden?

Since 2023, according to stats amassed by Fotmob, the footballer has registered 25 goal contributions across 3,283 minutes (a goal or assist every 131.32 minutes).

The Swede’s goals helped Linkoping FC finish in third place in the Damallsvenskan last term, securing Champions League football for the following campaign.

What does Matt Beard make of the signing?

Matt Beard has expressed excitement at Liverpool’s success in landing what he believes to be a ‘very intelligent player’.

“I’m really excited to bring Cornelia in. She is very different to what we’ve got up front – she can play wide and can play down the middle,” the 46-year-old told the club’s official website.

“Her goalscoring record is fantastic, she got 18 goals last season, her movement is great and she’s a very intelligent player. So I think the fans can be excited at what she can bring to the table and we are excited to have her here.

“We need to progress the team, create that competition. And to have all these players now who can play in the frontline, it’s a headache for me but it’s also fantastic for me.”

The Reds could see Kapocs in action at the end of September (22nd) when the club faces Leicester City in the Women’s Super League.

