Will there be any signings for Liverpool after Zubimendi’s rejection?

The new Premier League season is starting this weekend, with Liverpool’s first match against Ipswich Town on Saturday. So far there haven’t been any signings at Anfield, and Martin Zubimendi’s rejection could see the Reds start the campaign without any new arrivals – but will there be some activities on the transfer market in general this summer?

Since the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson last summer, there has been something of a dearth in defensive midfield, something which has also been identified by new head coach Arne Slot.

Wataru Endo was doing pretty well in that position last season, but the Dutchman would like to strengthen one of the most important roles at Anfield with a world-class player, especially because it’s a key area in his system, and such a player could be crucial for LFC’s hopes of success this term.

In 2023, the Reds had unsuccessfully tried to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. This is why Liverpool decided to make a defensive midfield signing their top priority for this summer, with a couple of players on their list, including Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Rejection from Zubimendi – new chance for Gravenberch?

Liverpool were confident that Zubimendi’s release clause of around £51m would be triggered. Talks had progressed widely, but he decided to remain at his boyhood club in the end. It’s a shame as he would’ve been the perfect signing for Slot and “the club believed Zubimendi had given an unequivocal agreement to join.”

After this rejection, it currently looks as if the Reds aren’t going to find another solution. Instead of signing another player for midfield, it seems that Ryan Gravenberch will get a chance in a more defensive position. He already played this role in some friendly games and did well, which is why the new boss seems to trust him for now.

Are there any other signings to come?

Apart from that, there aren’t too many rumours about new signings for other positions at Anfield, although one of the latest has been around the possible coup of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

It is said that Liverpool would be prepared to fulfill Valencia’s asking price of around £30m, but instead of signing the Georgia goalkeeper to go into the team straight away, the plan is to loan him out to a club where he’s likely to play regularly instead of sitting on the bench in L4.

This has been one of the latest and most concrete rumours around the club. Other than that, the squad looks good, and further departures currently seem more likely than new arrivals at Anfield. If there are new faces, they would probably join after the Premier League opener against Ipswich this Saturday.

It’s definitely expected to be a tight game, and every LFC supporter should be excited about the first official match under Slot. Hopefully a glorious new era is just beginning.

