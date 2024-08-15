Liverpool about to sign world’s most valuable player in his position; Enzo Maresca has ‘serious concerns’

Mauricio Pochettino may have been left wincing as Liverpool near a full agreement with Valencia over the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

@journalism_rp reports that the goalkeeper was requested as a potential summer signing by the now-USA boss. The Argentine’s successor, Enzo Maresca, however, is understood to hold ‘serious concerns’ over the player’s ‘ability to play out’.

Chelsea last considered Giorgi Mamardashvilli in March under Pochettino's request. They quickly decided against pursuing him this summer in June. GM – though talented did not fit into Enzo Maresca's plans and there were serious concerns about his ability to play out. — Rob (@journalism_rp) August 14, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Regardless, Fabrizio Romano noted yesterday on X (formerly Twitter) that the Georgian international – who excelled during this year’s European Championship – is nearing a move to Anfield.

The transfer in question would theoretically see the 23-year-old join Bournemouth on loan before formally joining the Reds in 2025.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on huge transfer claim about Liverpool this afternoon

READ MORE: After Zubimendi: Liverpool just scheduled meeting to discuss signing ‘exceptional’ 23-y/o

Liverpool are about to sign the world’s “most valuable” goalkeeper

Valuations should always be taken with a pinch of salt given that a player’s performance forms only part of the formula to ascertain their alleged value.

That said, if we’re to take Transfermarkt’s valuation of Mamardashvili at more than face value, it can only bode well for us that we’re potentially close to securing a transfer.

The website claims the shotstopper is the joint-most valuable player in his position in world football at £38.43m (alongside Porto’s Diogo Costa).

The footballer will have to be patient before getting his Liverpool opportunity, however, given that first-choice Alisson Becker remains in fine fettle.

2025-onwards, he may have one hell of a battle on his hands to push past our imperious Brazil international!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions