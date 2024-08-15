(Video) Neville on summer moment that will have senior Liverpool players saying: ‘what’s going on here?’

Liverpool fans are experiencing a summer of change that we haven’t seen for many years, although we haven’t seen any new signings yet, and Gary Neville has been disappointed with one thing.

Appearing on The Overlap, the former defender said: “It won’t have helped the changing room [Liverpool] losing out on [Zubimendi], I don’t think.

“And the older players will be thinking ‘what’s going on here’. It will unnerve you a little bit when you lose out on a player that you think you’re going to get.”

Players like to see big signings arrive in their dressing room as it shows that the club has ambition for success and silverware, meaning there may be some scratching their heads at our summer activity.

We have full trust in Arne Slot and the current squad to perform well this season but let’s hope that a lack of transfers doesn’t hold us back.

You can watch Neville’s comments (from 1:00:40) via The Overlap on YouTube:

