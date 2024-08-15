Liverpool wonderkid who starred in pre-season trains with Slot’s squad ahead of Ipswich clash

Liverpool’s first-team squad trained earlier today ahead of their 2024/25 Premier League opener against Ipswich on Saturday, and there were some interesting inclusions among the group.

As noted by Lewis Bower, who provides independent coverage of the Reds’ academy (via X), exit-linked duo Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton were among those present at the AXA Training Centre.

Also included was a certain Trey Nyoni, who despite only turning 17 a few weeks ago has been kept with the senior squad on the cusp of the competitive season starting.

Trey Nyoni continues to train with the first team, present in todays session ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ipswich. Sepp Van Den Berg and Tyler Morton, who are linked with moves away, also trained. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 15, 2024

The ex-Leicester academy prospect was one of the breakout starts of Liverpool’s pre-season programme, giving an excellent account of himself when he featured in the USA and memorably scoring a cracking goal in front of the Kop in last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Sevilla.

He’s still only played one competitive game at senior level, being given 12 minutes off the bench towards the end of our FA Cup win against Southampton in February (Transfermarkt), so his integration into the first-team fold will likely continue to be gradual.

As much as Nyoni has stood out in recent games, throwing him straight into the line-up for a Premier League debut on Saturday would seem a massive risk. In truth, Slot may include him among the substitutes and, if the game situation feels right, introduce him late on for a top-flight debut.

The 17-year-old’s inclusion with the senior squad for training today nonetheless hints that he’s in the frame for first-team minutes over the course of the season. Most, if not all, of those will likely come in domestic cup competitions, but that’d still be a tremendous feat for someone as young as him.

Fingers crossed that injury problems don’t get in the way of this gifted youngster continuing the eye-catching progress that he’s already making on Merseyside.

