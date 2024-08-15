‘What I can say…’ – Fabrizio Romano outlines Liverpool’s plans for remainder of transfer window

Fabrizio Romano has shared an insight into Liverpool’s reported plans for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Despite the market being open for the past two months, the Reds have yet to make a single addition to Arne Slot’s squad, and they now have just over a fortnight to bring in new faces until their next opportunity in January.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Thursday morning, the Italian reporter has told LFC fans only to expect incoming activity if the ‘right opportunity’ were to present itself, although he pointed out that Richard Hughes and co haven’t exactly downed tools either.

Romano wrote: “What I can say is that Liverpool are still exploring several options on the market – they will just not sign for the sake of it, but if they find right opportunity. They keep working on ideas and options, for sure.”

Liverpool’s recruitment team have come in for criticism over a lack of activity this summer, with the opprobrium escalating after the pursuit of Martin Zubimendi hit a dead end earlier this week, but they’re right to avoid the other extreme of taking a scattergun approach to signing players.

Such an approach just hasn’t worked for Chelsea, and the Reds wouldn’t want to be left with a host of players for whom they can’t find room in their squads for the Premier League and Champions League, with wages being paid out to sitting ducks who can’t be offloaded.

However, if the rest of the transfer window were to pass without at least one new recruit being brought in, fans would have legitimate concerns about the depth available to Slot, particularly with the firm possibility of injuries totting up once the fixture list intensifies in the autumn and winter months.

For years under FSG, Liverpool have tended to be opportunistic rather than brash in the market, so it comes as no surprise to see Romano proclaiming that additions would only be likely if they’re the right fit for the club.

Hughes still has just over two weeks to transform the perception of LFC’s summer transfer window, which right now is pretty damning but will hopefully have a different complexion by the end of August.

