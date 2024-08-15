‘I’m thinking…’ – Sky journalist drops Trent contract verdict after what he’s noticed from LFC

As every Liverpool fan will be aware, Trent Alexander-Arnold is now into the final year of his current contract at Anfield, which has prompted fears of a departure on a free transfer next summer.

A number of former Reds players have implored club chiefs to resolve the vice-captain’s future as swiftly as possible in order to soothe supporters’ nerves, although one prominent journalist sounds confident that the matter is in hand behind the scenes.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Dharmesh Sheth suggested that the absence of ‘any worrying noises’ from inside LFC is a good sign towards an agreement being struck in the near future.

The reporter outlined: “The big one for me, we’ve been talking about him – Trent Alexander Arnold, yet to sign a new contract. There doesn’t seem to be any worrying noises, though, coming from the club, which is why I’m thinking they’ve probably got it all in hand and in control, which you would expect them to have.”

Of the three members of Liverpool’s on-field leadership group whose deals expire in 2025 (along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah), Trent would seem to be the one that many Reds fans want sorted the most.

While the other two are now 33 and 32 respectively and might have already passed their world-beating prime (although both are still hugely important players), the vice-captain is only coming into the peak years of his career now, while his status as a local lad also ensures him a special place in many supporters’ hearts.

The 25-year-old is currently the third highest-paid player at Anfield on £180,000 per week, so it’s not unreasonable to suggest that any new deal for him could bring him past the £220k-a-week that the Dutch centre-back is earning (Capology).

For much of the summer, there had been reports linking Trent with a possible move to Real Madrid, although these appear to have subsided in recent days, much to the relief of Liverpool fans whose patience has already been stretched by the lack of any incoming transfer activity up to now.

We’d like to think that Sheth is accurate in hinting that no news is good news when it comes to the vice-captain’s future, and that club chiefs are going about their business quietly before – we all hope – the long-awaited official announcement of a contract renewal for our number 66.

