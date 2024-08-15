(Video) Slot criticises Liverpool squad over unnecessary risk players keep taking as new coaching takes shape

A new head coach will always mean a new style of play and what Jurgen Klopp did with this group of players will be different to how Arne Slot wants to play, something that is already clear.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the Dutchman spoke about his tactics and said: “They sometimes have to be a bit better aware of the risk-reward.

“Sometimes they take so much risk for a ball that can only lead five metres up the pitch and if you can put someone in front of the goalkeeper, take as much risk as you want. But they sometimes tend to over risk simple passes.”

It was a telling statement from the 45-year-old that he tried to remain as respectful as possible to the man who came before and his players, whilst showing things are still far away from how he wants to play football.

Let’s hope these alterations mean that we see improvements on the pitch, ahead of a gruelling campaign where we look to fight on four fronts.

You can view Slot’s comments (from 6:14) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

