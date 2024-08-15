(Video) Slot on one player he has to tell to ‘slow down’ in Liverpool training

Arne Slot is still getting used to his new surroundings and is currently preparing for his first game as Liverpool’s new head coach and who he will play.

Speaking about Curtis Jones, the Dutchman said: “Curtis is someone, he speaks really rapidly and has some accent as well!

“So, sometimes you have to ask him, ‘Could you slow down a bit for me to understand?'”

It seems that the Scouser has made a big impact on his new boss and shows how much of a presence he is in the dressing room, even if nobody understands what the 23-year-old is saying!

Let’s hope our academy graduate can have a similar impact on the field in the upcoming campaign.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Jones (from 4:23) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

