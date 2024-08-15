(Video) ‘Hairiest player’: Trent Alexander-Arnold aims hilarious jibe at $77.1m Liverpool teammate

One of Liverpool’s latest TikToks advertising their partnership with Google Pixel was a delightful, lighthearted watch.

The players were tasked with ‘passing the Pixel 9′ to a particular teammate with whom a particular attribute was associated.

The Reds’ vice skipper, Trent Alexander-Arnold, hilariously took the opportunity to issue a little friendly dig at our £60m midfielder (signed in the summer of 2023), Dominik Szoboszlai, labelling him the ‘hairiest player’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s TikTok account (via @Nurfussball on X):