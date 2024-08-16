‘Anything is possible’ – Manager hasn’t ruled out Liverpool-linked colossus leaving this month

It seems that one reported Liverpool transfer target may be up for grabs before the end of the month, judging by recent comments from his manager.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim – who was strongly linked with the Anfield job for a while in the spring before Arne Slot was chosen – has been speaking about the future of Goncalo Inacio, amid reports this week of renewed interest from the Reds.

It was claimed in the past few days that the 22-year-old’s agent Miguel Pinho – who was in the northwest of England to finalise a new contract for another client in Bruno Fernandes – was set to meet with an LFC delegation about the Portuguese defender.

When asked about Inacio ahead of Sporting’s clash against Nacional on Saturday, Amorim said (via O Jogo): “There has been a lot of news. I don’t know if there have been any negotiations. Inácio will play tomorrow. He is ready.

“Whatever happens in the market… We already have some experience, we know that our players are very attractive for the market. Until it closes, anything is possible. I am neither more nor less worried waiting for the market to close.”

Amorim echoed the stance of his Valencia counterpart Ruben Baraja in stating that Inacio – just like Giorgio Mamardashvili – will feature for his current club this weekend despite the ongoing transfer speculation.

However, while the Spaniard was defensive over the future of the Georgia goalkeeper, the Sporting boss has more readily acknowledged that an exit for his player might be possible this month, with his club well accustomed to cashing in on prized assets for high fees.

A new number 6 requires attention most urgently for Liverpool in the final fortnight of the transfer window, although we certainly wouldn’t say no to the Portugal defender coming in to bolster our centre-back options.

Reports in recent days have suggested that the Reds could sign Inacio for just 75% of his release clause, which means a deal might be possible for just under £40m. The sales of Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Clark over the past week have already brought in almost that amount.

We know that LFC tend not to sign players for the sake of it, but have been known to pounce when the right opportunity arises. There’s enough to indicate that a swoop for the Sporting defender is viable and feasible, and Amorim seems prepared for the possibility of his player departing, too.

