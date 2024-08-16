Arne Slot breaks silence on failed Zubimendi transfer as Richard Hughes update shared

Liverpool are set to take on Ipswich Town in their Premier League 2024/25 season opener on Saturday.

They’ll be doing so without former top target Martin Zubimendi after the La Real holding midfielder opted to stay put in San Sebastian.

Arne Slot gave his thoughts on the matter in his pre-match presser (in comments relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano) and refused to question the strength of his current squad.

🚨🔴 Arne Slot on Zubimendi not joining Liverpool: “I believe our squad is really strong and it’s not easy to find players who can strengthen us”. “Zubimendi was one, yes… but unfortunately he decided not to come and we move on”. pic.twitter.com/7fdWYok48o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2024

That’s not to suggest improvements can’t be made to this Liverpool outfit.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Dutch head coach went on to add that new sporting director, Richard Hughes, is still hard at work looking to find suitable options to add to the side.

Slot: "Richard and me are trying to strengthen the squad and if we find somone we try to bring them in." — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) August 16, 2024

READ MORE: Intriguing details emerge from Leny Yoro’s Man United medical; Slot dodged a bullet

READ MORE: ‘We are told’: Transfer insider drops crucial detail on ‘top level’ Liverpool-linked holding midfielder

There’s an argument for strengthening

The frustrations of the fanbase are entirely valid as we near the official return of the Premier League.

The need for a top-class No.6 to fill the void left by Fabinho’s departure for Saudi Arabia still remains an issue heading into another season of football.

Meanwhile, our major competitors in Manchester City and Arsenal will head into the campaign with Rodri and Declan Rice respectively.

There’s no justification to spend for spending’s sake – let’s make that absolutely clear. And the desire to only bring in players who can genuinely improve the squad is a more than noble one, not to mention justified by the quality of our roster as it currently stands.

However, perhaps there’s an argument to be made for bringing in a player – if one such option exists – who sits outside the realm of acceptable senior appearances, if it would benefit us in the long run.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions