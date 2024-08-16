‘It’s very simple…’ – Valencia manager has a blunt message for Liverpool over Mamardashvili

Valencia manager Ruben Baraja has delivered a firm message to Liverpool regarding Giorgi Mamardashvili.

There were reports from Spain over the past 24 hours suggesting that the Reds have ‘seduced’ the Georgian goalkeeper to sign for them, albeit in an arrangement which’d see him go to Bournemouth on loan first.

However, speaking this morning ahead of his team’s LaLiga opener against Barcelona on Saturday night, the Valencia boss insisted that the 23-year-old would travel with the squad as normal, despite the ongoing transfer speculation.

Baraja told reporters (via Football Espana): “Javi Guerra [whose proposed move to Atletico Madrid collapsed] was almost defined. He was about to travel and there was an agreement between clubs. I’m not aware of Giorgi being in the same situation. Tomorrow we will count on him as one more.

“It’s very simple. He is our player and, as long as there is no other different situation, I am not going to evaluate anything. I’m not going to enter into hypotheses. Giorgi is a Valencia player and is ready to participate.

“When the market is open, clubs buy players, transfer… I am focused on tomorrow’s game. He is here, he is ready to participate. We cannot talk about situations that have not yet occurred.”

In Baraja’s view at least, Mamardashvili is still 100% focused on Valencia and the transfer speculation is merely a sideshow.

Liverpool aren’t in any huge hurry to clinch a deal for the Georgian, considering that they already have two top-class goalkeepers, although it’d be nice for the Reds to complete some form of a signing before the market closes in two weeks’ time.

The proof of the pudding will arrive when the Valencia team is named for tomorrow’s clash against Barcelona. If the 23-year-old – who started all but one of their league games last season – is omitted, it’d be difficult not to conclude that his time at the Mestalla could be approaching a conclusion.

Baraja is understandly keen not to lose the ‘keeper any time soon, but deep down he may realise that it might only be a matter of time before Mamardashvili moves on to the next challenge of his career.

At least that’s what Liverpool fans will be hoping after the abrupt end to the Martin Zubimendi saga earlier this week.

