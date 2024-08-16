After Zubimendi: Euros phenomenon just changed his mind to join Liverpool this summer – report

Giorgi Mamardashvili looks increasingly likely to depart Valencia this summer in favour of a switch to Liverpool.

That’s the word coming out of SuperDeporte, with the outlet noting that the goalkeeper’s inside circle had previously hinted that the footballer would not leave the club to be a substitute or play for an outfit not at least fighting for European qualification.

That’s all changed according to the report in question. The Merseysiders have allegedly succeeded in ‘seducing’ the 23-year-old to join, even if it means the shotstopper first goes out on loan to Bournemouth.

Arne Slot’s side has yet to make a senior signing in the window, with Martin Zubimendi having recently snubbed the club in favour of staying put with Real Sociedad.

Liverpool boxing off a key position for the future

You could understand fans rolling their eyes at this piece of business given the failure to land a top No.6, not to mention key gaps in need of plugging elsewhere.

That said, if Mamardashvili is indeed the future of the goalkeeping position, we won’t be complaining too much once Alisson Becker eventually decides to call time on his illustrious Anfield career. An event we pray is in the far-flung future, of course!

We’re still hoping to see at least a couple more pieces of business completed before the window closes on August 30.

Ideally, some centre-back cover would be great, and we wouldn’t be opposed to landing a new right-sided winger to compete with Mo Salah (and offer some much-needed longevity).

