Intriguing details emerge from Leny Yoro’s Man United medical; Slot dodged a bullet

Liverpool, it seems, may very well have been justified in pulling out of talks for Leny Yoro.

Laurie Whitwell was reporting for The Athletic and noted that Manchester United’s medical scans ‘showed a possible metatarsal issue’.

Intriguingly, the Red Devils opted to move forward with the transfer anyway given the player’s status as a generational defensive talent.

Even despite their careful use of the teenager, the Frenchman still suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal during the side’s pre-season clash against Arsenal whilst stateside.

PSG refused to take a risk

It’s unclear whether any such concerns around the player also fed into Liverpool’s desire to remove their involvement from the situation.

Reports have certainly indicated that our decision not to engage in the process was more down to the price-tag and the centre-half’s limited senior experience.

It’s nonetheless intriguing that PSG, as reported by Football Transfers, also saw fit to exclude themselves from negotiations due to concerns over ‘injuries relating to his development’.

Ultimately, it’s never nice to see a talented young star suffer injuries – regardless of who they play for – and we do genuinely hope that Yoro is able to get over this hurdle and enjoy a long career in the game.

In the meantime, however, it very much seems like Liverpool have dodged a transfer bullet for the time being.

