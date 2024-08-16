‘We are told’: Transfer insider drops crucial detail on ‘top level’ Liverpool-linked holding midfielder

Liverpool may very well be forced to take their search elsewhere if they are seriously considering Adam Wharton as an alternative to Martin Zubimendi.

Jacque Talbot now reports that Crystal Palace value their 20-year-old star man at £100m, believing him to be a potentially greater talent than Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

“Palace are looking to land a spot in Europe next season and believe the addition of Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers in January is a huge boost in their quest,” the reporter wrote for Football Transfers.

“We are told that the Eagles value the 20-year-old at £100m as he’s viewed by the club as potentially greater than Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, both of which left for more.

“Wharton is contracted to Palace until 2029 and is happy at the side where he is offered regular game time.”

At least some vague interest in the England international is likely given the Reds were understood to be keeping an eye on the player during his Blackburn Rovers days.

David Lynch went as far as suggesting that Liverpool’s interest in the ‘top level’ (as described by Declan Rice) star will hardly have waned following his move to the Eagles in February last term.

It’s a ‘tentative’ situation for the time being, however, with the aforementioned price-tag sure to throw more than a spanner in the works as far as any transfer interest we may hold is concerned.

Is it time Liverpool went big in the market?

At 20 years of age, it’s worth pointing out that Wharton’s experience is, with the greatest of respect, considerably lesser than our former top target, Martin Zubimendi.

The Englishman has only 67 senior appearances under his belt between Blackburn and Crystal Palace – a factor that’s sure to go against him when Liverpool are considering spending big in the market.

If that figure had breached 150 appearances, and perhaps if the holding midfielder had more Premier League experience to show for, decision-makers at Anfield may have been tempted to go big on his services.

Unfortunately, we just can’t see a move happening as things currently stand.

