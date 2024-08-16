La Liga insider shares real reason Martin Zubimendi turned down Liverpool

Liverpool fans may find some comfort in the fact that it was not an easy decision for Martin Zubimendi to turn down the Premier League club’s approach this summer.

Matteo Moretto now reports that it was a ‘personal matter’ for the Spaniard who hadn’t expected the Reds ‘to go in for him so strongly’.

Unfortunately, his ‘club from birth’ was destined to win out in this intense transfer battle.

“I think it’s more of a personal matter for him, rather than turning down Liverpool, and while it won’t be easy for Liverpool fans or others to understand, it’s about his club. That is basically what he has communicated Liverpool,” the CaughtOffside columnist told The Daily Briefing.

“When a team as big and important as Liverpool come in for you, a thousand thoughts are probably going through your mind. He didn’t expect Liverpool to go in for him so strongly, and they tried right until the end. It was very exciting for him, he had to take his time with the decision, because he was at no point 100% clear on it.

“Liverpool offered him a top-level contract in a top league, and so I think it almost shocks you. There’s no doubt Zubimendi was very attracted by the possibility of signing for Liverpool, and that’s the reason the decision took as long as it did. But in the end, he decided against leaving La Real.”

The Merseysiders are now thought to be pursuing a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The La Liga outfit’s boss, Ruben Baraja, however, was coy on the matter when questioned ahead of his side’s top-flight opener against Barcelona on Saturday.

Better to have pursued and lost than not pursued at all?

It’s gutwrenching to have come oh so close to completing a transfer that would have finally plugged a frustrating gap that has plagued the club since Fabinho’s sudden collapse in form back in 2022/23.

Whilst it’s not what many of us want to hear, even with the rawness of the subject matter having dissipated somewhat, it’s the kind of move we want our recruitment team to be pushing for. No matter how dearly a prospective target holds their current club in their hearts.

Simply put: You never know when the right player is going to say “yes”.

That’s only going to provide so much comfort, of course, a day before the start of the league season.

Though, in fairness, there’s still enough time left in the window for Richard Hughes and Co. to rectify the situation with a couple of impressive transfers.

