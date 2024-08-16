‘They look sharp…’ – Micah Richards names the Liverpool duo who’ve wowed him in pre-season

Micah Richards has singled out two Liverpool players for praise in giving his prediction as to where the Reds will finish in the Premier League this term.

The pundit was previewing the new campaign on The Rest Is Football podcast and expects Arne Slot’s side to maintain third place in the final table, having been impressed by what he’s seen of them in pre-season.

The 36-year-old said: “I’ve got them in third. I think they will be good, though. The football I have watched, the highlights I have seen in pre-season, they look sharp. [Diogo] Jota has been playing; he’s been in good form. [Luis] Diaz has been in good form. He’s scored a few goals as well.”

There have been several standout performers for Liverpool during a very promising pre-season, and the two players mentioned by Richards came to the fore against Sevilla last Sunday, with Diaz scoring twice that day and Jota netting a sensational opener.

The Colombian was one of the few Reds players not to let his standards drop during the disappointing end to last term, and he was instrumental in his country’s progress to the Copa America final in July.

The Portuguese attacker was mysteriously snubbed by Roberto Martinez for the bulk of Euro 2024, but his reputation as arguably our best finisher was enhanced by the emphatic manner in which he dispatched his volley at Anfield five days ago.

Both men will be optimistic of their chances of starting against Ipswich this weekend, although Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo offer stiff competition after they excelled for their respective nations on the big stage over the summer.

Having so many forwards looking sharp coming into the new season will leave Slot with a pleasant selection headache when he’s picking his starting line-up tomorrow, and that’s exactly what Liverpool’s new head coach will want.

