Fabrizio Romano relays huge transfer update coming out of Liverpool this morning

Luis Diaz won’t be going anywhere this summer.

That major update comes straight from the Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot, ahead of the new Premier League season.

Fabrizio Romano relayed the manager’s words on X (formerly Twitter) after the Dutchman was posed a question about the Colombian’s future at Anfield.

Judging by the former Feyenoord man’s comments, it appears unlikely the Reds will part with the left-sided winger any time soon.

🚨🔴 Luis Diaz is NOT leaving Liverpool despite links with Barça and Man City, says Arne Slot. “Luis Diaz's future is with us. I like a lot of what I've seen. He has had a big impact, I like him a lot”, Slot added. pic.twitter.com/EfBzb9BQih — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2024

This comes amid rampant speculation over the No.7’s future, with Barcelona and PSG continually linked with his services.

Could Luis Diaz be sold this summer?

The line coming out of sources close to the club is that we would, in fact, be open to the possibility – though only if an interested party can supply a fee well in excess of £50m.

For the time being, that eventuality doesn’t seem particularly likely.

Whilst we’d relish the opportunity to bring a player like Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon into the club (whom Diaz’s potential exit fee would presumably fund), we do have other concerns over the makeup of the squad.

The lack of impetus when it comes to securing a long-term Mo Salah successor, for one, is of serious concern.

Whilst there’s every possibility we could secure our Egyptian King’s future beyond his current contract expiration date (summer of 2025), it feels like we’re sleeping on a pretty big issue.

Assuming the absolute worst comes to pass and our No.11 ends his stay at L4 next summer, we won’t have any respectable succession plan in place.

We’re all for Liverpool being opportunistic in the window, but sometimes it’s worth paying attention to the burning room in the building.

