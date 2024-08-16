‘I truly believe…’ – Arne Slot takes defiant stance on lack of summer signings for Liverpool

Arne Slot has issued a defiant stance on the absence of any new signings at Liverpool going into the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

It’s been a summer of much change behind the scenes at Anfield, with the Dutchman replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout, a new backroom team being assembled and Richard Hughes coming in as sporting director. However, aside from a handful of exits and returning loanees, the playing squad is the same now as it was in May.

When asked in his press conference this morning about the lack of incoming transfer activity over the summer, the 45-year-old replied (via Liverpool Echo): “That argument I don’t understand. If you don’t strengthen you become weaker? We stay the same.

“I truly believe you can help on the training ground and improve. It has helped players to improve here. If others clubs strengthen they become better but it’s not always true new players make you stronger.

“Every player in the team needs perspective on playing time. If you keep bringing in players the energy goes down. Richard and I are trying to strengthen. If we think we have found someone, we try to bring him in. Unfortunately the one we found [Martin Zubimendi] said no.”

We can understand Slot’s comments to some degree, as he obviously won’t have wanted to undermine his current squad in public by bemoaning the lack of new signings, while he also would’ve intended to get a handle on the group that he inherited from Klopp before making any major decisions.

It’s true that, at full strength, Liverpool could field an outstanding starting XI and a very good alternative line-up. Indeed, we got a hint of that during last Sunday’s Anfield double header with the line-ups against Sevilla and Las Palmas.

However, it seems inevitable that injuries will hinder the 45-year-old’s scope for selection as the campaign goes on. Also, while the Reds have stood still in the transfer market, the two clubs they’re trying to usurp – Manchester City and Arsenal – have both strengthened their squads over the summer.

It’s not as if Slot has completely ruled out the possibility of new signings, insisting that he and Hughes are still on the lookout for the right player to enhance his roster on Merseyside.

Fans’ patience has been tested by a lack of activity this late in the window, though, so let’s hope the hierarchy can pull a rabbit out of the hat between now and 30 August.

