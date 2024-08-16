(Photo) Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans may have spotted potential hint over player’s future in training

Liverpool’s players were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday ahead of their Premier League opener against Ipswich Town this weekend.

A number of academy youngsters were sprinkled among the first-team squad in Kirkby, some of whom may still be on the move before the transfer window closes in a fortnight’s time.

One such player is Tyler Morton, who’s reportedly been coveted by RB Leipzig for a potential £20m exit this month (The Times), and eagle-eyed Reds supporters may have noticed something rather interesting about the kit that he wore in training yesterday.

The 21-year-old has worn number 80 since breaking into Liverpool’s first team, but on Thursday his gear was adorned with 28, which was vacated by Fabio Carvalho in recent days after his transfer to Brentford.

With the rest of the squad wearing their corresponding squad numbers yesterday, it could’ve been nothing more than a curious oddity from the midfielder, although it may also carry a subtle hint at a more permanent change in shirt number for the ex-Blackburn loanee.

Furthermore, it may suggest that LFC intend keeping Morton beyond the end of this month, as it’d seem unusual to grant him a new number and then sell him just a few days later.

Maybe we’re reading more into it than necessary, but it’s nonetheless an intriguing spot on the eve of the new season.

You can view the image of Morton below, and also among the Liverpool training gallery shared by liverpoolfc.com. Photos by Andrew Powell.