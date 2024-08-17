Frontrunners for Bobby Clark transfer now clear amid Premier League interest – report

Liverpool’s Bobby Clark could yet be nearing a permanent Anfield exit this summer.

The Merseysiders have resisted two offers from RB Salzburg and Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant-turned-manager, Pep Lijnders, though their resolve has been tested once more.

Paul Joyce and Martin Hardy of The Times now report that the Merseysiders have received a third offer that is thought to be closer to the club’s £10m valuation of the footballer.

The Reds are still yet to make an official senior signing in the current window, with the gears now appearing to turn in August following the return of Arne Slot’s full squad.

In the meantime, fans may wish to pass the time by dabbling with the wide array of online casino slots available at the tips of their fingers.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

In other news, Liverpool are set to return to competitive action very shortly, with a Premier League opener taking place at Ipswich Town this weekend on August 17.

READ MORE: Local Real Sociedad journo drops intriguing Zubimendi update as player interviews axed

READ MORE: ‘Total agreement’: 21-y/o Liverpool target agrees move to another club despite talks with the Reds ‘in recent days’

Should Bobby Clark stay or should he go?

It would seem strange to cast off our young English talent (19) having only joined back in 2021 from Newcastle United.

To be fair to the club, competition for places in midfield does look fierce ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign. If we sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, as reports suggest is a distinct possibility, this situation will only become more difficult for our fringe stars.

At 19 years of age, of course, it’s not like Clark needs to be glancing at the calendar nervously and thinking about his future.

He will, of course, likely get more game time under Lijnders who will be more than familiar with the teenager’s game and promise.

In that case, wouldn’t it make a lot more sense to send the player on loan and allow Salzburg to do Arne Slot a favour by developing the midfielder for a year?

At the very least, let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot by avoiding adding a buyback clause.

Elsewhere: Liverpool awaiting Zubimendi decision

We’ve still yet to hear an official answer from the Spanish international ahead of the deadline Liverpool imposed.

The Real Sociedad star is understood to still be mulling things over ahead of a career-changing decision.

The La Liga side are seriously intent on keeping both the holding midfielder and fellow international compatriot Mikel Merino (targeted by Arsenal) at the club.

There are suspicions, however, that at least one of the midfield pair will be departing San Sebastian before the summer window shuts this August.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions