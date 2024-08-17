Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Ipswich: Robertson and Jota start, Nunez and Elliott among strong bench

Forget about pre-season – the Arne Slot era at Liverpool begins in earnest today!

For the first time since 4 October 2015, the Reds play a Premier League fixture with a head coach other than Jurgen Klopp at the helm, and today we provide the opposition for Ipswich Town’s first top-flight fixture since 11 May 2002, when the current LFC boss was 23 years old.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Results and performances in the run-up to the Dutchman’s competitive debut in his new role have been very encouraging, although momentum has been checked by a frustrating week off the pitch after the pursuit of Martin Zubimendi hit a dead end, leaving the Merseysiders still to make any signings this summer.

For a few hours at least, though, all talk of transfers will be put to one side as Liverpool fans care only for one thing – a winning start to Slot’s reign.

READ MORE: Liverpool player’s agent blamed for ‘wild speculation’ over bombshell exit rumours this week

READ MORE: ‘As it stands…’ – Journalist makes Liverpool transfer claim which is sure to ‘upset’ Reds fans

Liverpool team news v Ipswich

Slot’s first Premier League team selection shows no real surprises, with the Dutchman making the most of having a fully fit squad.

Alisson Becker begins his seventh season as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper with a first visit to Portman Road, behind a back four consisting of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, captain Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, it looks as if Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister will play as the double pivot, with Dominik Szoboszlai stationed in behind a front three of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, although that could form a 4-2-3-1 with the Portuguese maestro leading the line.

A strong-looking substitutes’ bench includes the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, if the Reds need to force the issue at any stage this afternoon.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC on X: