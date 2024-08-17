Liverpool could accept £45m for ‘sensational’ player in surprise twist; PL rivals are keen

Despite not making any new signings so far in this transfer window, Liverpool could seemingly be willing to let another player leave before the end of the month.

According to Football Insider, the Anfield hierarchy may consider selling Joe Gomez if a suitable offer were to arrive, with Aston Villa believed to be keen on the 27-year-old.

It’s claimed that the Reds may give serious consideration to bids of £40m-£45m if any are forthcoming, although the defender is understood to be fully committed to his current club amid the speculation over his future.

As reported by The Athletic earlier this month, Liverpool had actually agreed to sell him to Newcastle for that amount earlier this summer, with Anthony Gordon due to come the other way in a £75m move, only for the Magpies to later pull the plug on the proposed double deal.

In our view, Liverpool would be incredibly foolish to sell Gomez this late in the transfer window, especially to a direct Premier League rival in Villa.

Even if the 27-year-old mightn’t be a guaranteed starter in the team, nobody else in Arne Slot’s squad is capable of filling in anywhere across the backline at immediate notice, and he performed excellently when covering for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back last season.

It seems strange to us that the club would be so open to letting the England international leave, especially if he’s happy to remain at Anfield and carry on as normal here, and the lack of any new signings this summer hasn’t exactly created a frenzy of competition for places.

There seems no logical reason to allow Gomez to leave, even if £45m would be a decent fee to reap for someone of his age. Liverpool can’t seriously be contemplating cashing in on their longest-serving current player, particularly one who Jurgen Klopp previously described as a ‘sensational footballer’ (liverpoolfc.com).

Richard Hughes has already signed off on a few departures in recent weeks. Now it’s high time for the added transfer income to be put towards players to come into the club, so that we’re not let woefully short once injuries inevitably take hold during the course of the season.

