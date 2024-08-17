5 first-half duels won: Paul Gorst praises Liverpool ace who’s ‘rolled up his sleeves’ v Ipswich

Paul Gorst singled out one Liverpool player for praise during a mostly unconvincing first half from the Reds against Ipswich this afternoon.

The teams went in level at the interval at Portman Road, and Arne Slot will realise that it was a fair indication of how the preceding 45 minutes had played out.

However, one positive from the Dutchman’s first half of football as a Premier League head coach was the performance of Diogo Jota, whose contribution was highlighted by the Liverpool Echo journalist.

In the publication’s live matchday blog, Gorst wrote (13:10): “Diogo Jota has been one of few Liverpool players to have rolled up his sleeves in this half. He looks right up for it and is working ever so hard. Not many matching him in that regard so far, however.”

Along with Jarell Quansah, Jota was indeed a rare positive for Liverpool in the first half against Ipswich.

The work rate of which Gorst spoke was reflected in the five duels that the 27-year-old won in the opening 45 minutes, the most of any Reds player, along with winning one tackle and making one interception and one clearance (Sofascore).

He was also involved in a contentious incident when he ran at Wes Burns and was impeded by the Tractor Boys winger, who then handled the ball (having already been on a yellow card) but escaped further punishment from Tim Robinson. The Portuguese maestro won the foul which led to Luke Woolfenden being booked in the early exchanges.

Jota has certainly posed a danger to Ipswich in the first half – hopefully he can continue in that same vein after the interval (at the time of writing) and live up to his reputation as an elite finisher by finding the net for Liverpool, who can’t afford to drop off points in Slot’s first Premier League game in charge.

