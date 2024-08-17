(Video) Masterclass from 48-pass Liverpool wizard hints that he could be huge for Slot this season

A change in the dugout can often represent a fresh start for footballers, and that seems to be the case for one man at Liverpool in the early weeks of Arne Slot’s reign.

The Dutchman oversaw a successful first competitive game in charge of the Reds as they prevailed 2-0 away to Ipswich on Saturday, with the visitors taking control in the second half after an uninspiring opening 45 minutes.

Ryan Gravenberch was praised by Peter Crouch for making a big ‘difference’ after the interval, and it’s fair to say that the 22-year-old excellent in a new defensive midfield role.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

A compilation of the ex-Ajax man’s highlights at Portman Road has been doing the rounds on social media, and it showcases an exhibition of tremendous long-range passing, excellent vision and an intelligent reading of the game to frequently be in the right pass to collect the ball and move it on swiftly.

Another feature of the number 38’s performance was his aptitude for turning on a sixpence to steal away from opponents and build promising phases of play from Liverpool.

The Dutchman’s statistics reflect how well he played against Ipswich today. As per Sofascore, he won six duels (joint-second most of any LFC player) and three tackles, completed one dribble and found a teammate with 48 of his 56 passes (86% success).

If today’s display proves to be indicative of what Gravenberch produces throughout the season, then he could be a massive player for Slot in the 45-year-old’s first year in charge at Anfield!

You can view a compilation of the Dutchman’s best bits against Ipswich below, via @eryanmedia on X: